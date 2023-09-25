Hundreds of Haringey and Southwark council workers set to walk out
- Published
Almost 250 workers across two London borough councils are set to walk out on Monday in a 24-hour strike over pay.
Unite members say they are taking action after rejecting a pay offer of a flat rate increase of £1,925, described by the union as a "real terms pay cut".
Housing repair workers from Haringey and Southwark are taking part in the industrial action.
Both councils said they recognised the impact of the cost of living on workers.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said striking members "increasingly can't make ends meet".
Almost 250 workers at Haringey Council, in north London, and Southwark Council, in south London, say they will take part in a series of 24-hour strikes on Monday as well as on 2, 9 and 16 October.
Unite regional officer, Simon McCartney, said the action would "cause major disruption".
"This dispute is the fault of local government employers who are failing to value workers and properly reward them for their hard work," he added.
A survey of more than 1,400 Unite members in local authorities suggested 48% have struggled to afford heating, electricity and water bills.
Of those surveyed, 30% said they struggled to afford food and clothing, with almost a quarter skipping meals to save money.
Sarah Williams, cabinet member at Haringey Council, apologised to residents for disruption to the housing repairs service.
She added Haringey Council had "no direct role" in the national pay dispute affecting councils.
Stephanie Cryan, cabinet member at Southwark Council, said the council would work to limit disruption, adding: "We hope negotiations can be resolved swiftly and positively for our staff in these services".
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk