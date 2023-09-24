London Film Festival 2023 announces free programme
Organisers of the BFI London Film Festival have announced the programme of free events for this year's edition.
The events will include special screenings of Loki, Chicken Run, family activities and sessions of listening to Paul Simon in the dark.
Most of the activities will be at BFI Southbank over the weekends of 7-8 and 14-15 October.
Bookings can be made from 10:00 BST on Monday.
Anime legends, children's classics and cult cinema will all be covered, organisers added, and augmented reality walks will "invite audiences to reimagine iconic London locations".
