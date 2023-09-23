Wimbledon school crash: Arrested woman re-bailed until next year
A 46-year-old woman arrested in connection with a car crash at a Wimbledon school has been re-bailed until early next year, police have said.
Selena Lau and Nuria Sajjad, both eight, died after a Land Rover Defender crashed through a fence and into The Study Preparatory School on 6 July.
Several others were injured, including a seven-month-old girl, and taken to hospital.
They have all since been discharged.
Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash.
She was initially bailed until September and the Met Police confirmed in an update to the BBC she has been re-bailed until January.
The fatal crash happened at the end of the summer term as a picnic took place in the school's grounds.
More than 30 police vehicles were sent to the scene, while London Ambulance Service said it sent 15 ambulances and treated 16 people.
Earlier this month, staff and pupils returned to school to start the new term.
Shortly after Selena's death, her family said she was an "intelligent and cheeky girl" who was "adored and loved by everyone".
Nuria's family described her as the "light of our lives".
They added she "embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her".
Inquests into the Nuria and Selena's deaths were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner's Court on 12 July.