Superloop: North Finchley to Harrow and Walthamstow services to start
- Published
Two new express bus routes aimed at improving links in London's outer boroughs will start later in the year, the capital's transport body has said.
Transport for London (TfL) said exact dates had not yet been set for the start of Superloop services from North Finchley to Harrow and Walthamstow.
TfL previously said the planned routes had overwhelmingly positive feedback.
They will run every 12 minutes in the day from Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes at night and on Sundays.
Tfl has described Superloop as a "proposed network of 10 express bus routes" that will "improve connections and journey times between key outer London town centres and transport hubs".
It has rolled out several Superloop express bus services in south and west London in recent months.
Consultations on a three further services between Walthamstow Central and North Woolwich, Thamesmead and Bromley and Bromley and Croydon closed in September.