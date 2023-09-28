Bianca Williams: Sprinter had nothing to hide during search - hearing
A British sprinter has told a police misconduct hearing she had "nothing to hide" during a stop and search in west London.
Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo dos Santos had their three-month-old baby in the car when they were pulled over in Maida Vale in July 2020.
The hearing was shown footage taken during the search where Ms Williams called the stop "ridiculous".
Five Met Police officers have denied accusations of gross misconduct.
The hearing was shown police body-cam footage of Ms Williams being detained in which she was heard saying: "This is ridiculous, go and have a look in the car."
During the stop, the couple were handcuffed for 45 minutes, searched for weapons and drugs and separated from their son.
The pair have accused the force of racism over the incident.
Ms Williams told the misconduct panel that she did not recall Mr Dos Santos speeding or driving erratically on the day they were stopped.
While giving evidence, the 29-year-old was asked about her attitude towards the police, to which she replied: "It's hard to keep calm when you're constantly pulled over and given a rubbish excuse."
No weapons or drugs were found and neither of them were arrested.
Video of the search went viral on social media, showing Ms Williams distressed after being separated from her baby.
The Met Police later referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Acting Sgt Rachel Simpson and PCs Allan Casey, Jonathan Clapham, Michael Bond and Sam Franks all face allegations that they breached police standards regarding equality and diversity during the stop and search.
Acting Sgt Simpson and PCs Clapham, Bond and Franks are accused of breaching standards over use of force and respect.
PCs Casey, Clapham, Bond and Franks also face allegations over the accuracy of their account of the stop.
They have said they believed the car was being driven suspiciously and have denied any wrongdoing.
The hearing continues.
