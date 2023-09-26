Pentonville jail unfit for rehabilitation, inspectors say
- Published
One of Britain's oldest jails remains an "unfit" place for prisoners to live or to be rehabilitated, a watchdog report has warned.
Monitors at HMP Pentonville in north London found the prison's population far exceeded its intended capacity.
They also found pairs of prisoners were crammed into cells with unscreened toilets - where they ate, slept and spent most of their day.
A Prison Service spokesman said "urgent action" had been taken.
The report says the "lack of privacy alone could not be described as decent or humane".
Pentonville's independent monitoring board (IMB) also highlighted "contract-related challenges", meaning there was often a lack of heating and hot water, and issues with vermin.
The report said there were "at least two occasions" when drain blockages caused sewage to erupt through a manhole at lower ground level, causing extremely unpleasant conditions".
Moreover, there was a broken lift serving the vulnerable prisoner unit, which was an "accident waiting to happen", the report said.
"Some of the older, frail men had to navigate flights of narrow metal stairs to breathe fresh air; wing staff had to carry some of them on a chair, [which was] impossible with larger prisoners," the prison monitors said.
Pentonville's IMB chairwoman Alice Gotto said the board had, for the second year in a row, received more calls from prisoners than any other prison in England and Wales.
"Despite the hard work of staff and management, Pentonville remains an unfit place for prisoners to live or to be rehabilitated," she said.
The 2022-23 report also found that 75% of the prison's population is on long-term remand and that there is a lack of focus on preparation for release.
The board says many prisoners are released directly from court having received no resettlement preparation and 40% of those released during the reporting year, from court or prison, were released with no accommodation to go to.
Despite the overcrowding and deteriorating conditions at the prison, the report highlights a few successes, such as rigorous searching procedures having curbed contraband, and a neurodiversity unit benefiting prisoners with neurological disorders.
The monitors conducted their reporting between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023, encompassing a full year of assessment.
A Prison Service spokesman said the prison will see "major refurbishments to boost capacity" and new rehabilitation programmes launched.
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk