Croydon: Girl, 15, killed in south London stabbing
A 15 year-old girl has been killed in a stabbing in Croydon, south London.
Footage on social media shows a number of police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a bus in Wellesley Road, near the Whitgift Centre.
A teenager was arrested shortly after the girl died at the scene at 09:21 BST and a murder inquiry has begun. Police believe he may have known the victim.
The Metropolitan Police said it had worked with British Transport Police (BTP) to "track" the teenager.
