Elianne Andam: Boy, 17, charged with murder of schoolgirl in Croydon
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.
The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear later at youth court, sitting at Croydon Magistrates' Court.
A vigil was held on Thursday evening on Wellesley Road, where the "intelligent and kind" schoolgirl died.
A knife was recovered yesterday in nearby Cedar Road, the Met Police said.
The 17-year-old, who was known to Elianne, has also been charged with the possession of a knife.
Relatives visited the scene of the attack on Wellesley Road, with a large group gathering next to a bus stop inside the police cordon.
Members of the group embraced as flowers were placed on the ground.
Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to reports of the stabbing, near the Whitgift Centre, at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday, but Elianne died shortly afterwards.
The year-11 pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school, in Croydon, had just got off a double-decker bus with a group of friends when she was attacked.
Witnesses said the bus driver and other passers-by tried to save her.
A statement issued on behalf of Elianne's family said: "We, as a family, are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne.
"Our hearts are broken and we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.
"We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers."
The statement added: "Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead."
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked and appalled at Elianne's death and that sentences for knife-related crimes should be toughened.
"Everyone will be looking at that and be shocked as I am, appalled by what's happened and, quite frankly, angry. It just illustrates the importance of clamping down on knife crime," he said.
