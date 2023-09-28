Blue star Lee Ryan given suspended jail term for BA cabin crew abuse

Photo of lee Ryan arriving at court in JanuaryPA Media
The offences happened when Ryan was drunk on a plane on 31 July last year

Blue star Lee Ryan has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence for racially abusing a cabin crew member on a British Airways flight.

Ryan, 40, was found guilty in January of racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.

He had earlier admitted being drunk on the flight from Glasgow to London after drinking a bottle of port.

For that offence he was handed a concurrent four-month suspended term.

PA Media
The singer was ordered to pay £2,500 compensation to the cabin crew member

Sentencing the singer at Isleworth Crown Court, Judge Nicholas Wood said while the incident only lasted 10 or 15 minutes, "it seemed like a lifetime for everybody on that plane".

The boyband member had been "slurring his words and staggering around" on the flight.

The judge ordered Ryan to pay £2,500 compensation to the cabin crew member, £750 to another member of the cabin crew, and £510 in costs.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.