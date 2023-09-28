Blue star Lee Ryan given suspended jail term for BA cabin crew abuse
Blue star Lee Ryan has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence for racially abusing a cabin crew member on a British Airways flight.
Ryan, 40, was found guilty in January of racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.
He had earlier admitted being drunk on the flight from Glasgow to London after drinking a bottle of port.
For that offence he was handed a concurrent four-month suspended term.
Sentencing the singer at Isleworth Crown Court, Judge Nicholas Wood said while the incident only lasted 10 or 15 minutes, "it seemed like a lifetime for everybody on that plane".
The boyband member had been "slurring his words and staggering around" on the flight.
The judge ordered Ryan to pay £2,500 compensation to the cabin crew member, £750 to another member of the cabin crew, and £510 in costs.
