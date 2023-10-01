Wandsworth bridge to reopen on Sunday night after repairs
- Published
Wandsworth Bridge will reopen to traffic late on Sunday night after repairs.
Traffic flows across the river will be fully restored before the Monday morning commute.
The bridge was closed on 24 July after inspections showed the need to replace some of the bridge's critical weight-bearing parts.
The project has involved the replacement of crucial bearings, deep underneath the bridge.
Wandsworth council's cabinet member for transport, Jenny Yates, said: "This was a complex and challenging set of repairs, which were vitally important if the bridge was to remain in safe working condition.
"We understand the closure to traffic has caused disruption and we'd like to apologise for the inconvenience it's caused", she added.
She also paid a tribute "to the hardworking team of council engineers and contractors" who saw the scheme "to a successful conclusion".
A spokesperson for the council warned commuters that while the traffic lanes are scheduled to reopen late on Sunday, much of the scaffolding and other equipment will remain in place for a while because it will take time to dismantle.
The council has also indicated that it would like to introduce a segregated cycle lane to protect cyclists as they cross the river. This would be a future project.
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk