Vicky Park Rangers FC: Girls team angry after losing football pitch access
- Published
A girls football team have criticised an east London council after they were stopped from playing on a 3G pitch they had signed a contract to use.
Vicky Park Rangers FC had been awarded a weekly Thursday training slot on the Stepney Green pitch for three years.
However, they discovered this had been withdrawn last Thursday, two weeks into the club using the facility.
Tower Hamlets Council said awarding the contract to the club in the first place had been a "processing error".
There are about 120 girls in the club, ranging from ages six to 16.
The club's chairperson, Taner Baycanli, said: "For a number of years the club has found it difficult to secure training facilities for midweek training sessions. The club was therefore delighted to be successful in the allocation for the 3G Astro pitch at Stepney Green."
He added that the club had gone through a "fair application process" based on criteria including the number of Tower Hamlets residents, whether the club provides for women and girls' football and the club's achievements over the last five years.
Varsha Bailey-Gunputh, one of coaches at the club, said the girls and coaches found out about the issue when they showed up to train to discover the gates were locked.
She told BBC London: "Imagine the impact it has had on these girls and on the coaches as well.
"After last year, the Lionesses winning the Euros, that was a turning point for all of us when we were told: 'girls matter, we can do it too'."
She added: "Everyone was saying we'd be leaving a legacy but when it comes to the facts, we're back to square one."
Ms Bailey-Gunputh, who was named female coach of the year by the Amateur Football Alliance, said there was a lack of access to training for girls and women's teams as boys and men get priority.
A spokesperson for Tower Hamlets Council said it had offered the club a slot at a different venue, but Ms Bailey-Gunputh explained this was on Saturdays which is when they play league games.
A different time slot was also offered for another day, but this was too late at night for the club.
Ruth Herbert, whose daughter Ivy is in the Vicky Rangers, said the council's decision was "really frustrating".
"I don't get how they can make a processing error, they issued a contract for three years, they can't just rescind that," she said.
Ms Herbert explained they had given up access to their old training ground in Mile End and now have "nowhere to go".
Ivy added: "I just really love football and I'm trying out to do it at school, but I want to keep doing it [at Vicky Rangers] because I have loads of friends and its really fun."
A council spokesperson said it "fully supports and encourages women's participation in sport in Tower Hamlets".
"In this case, a processing error meant that Vicky Park Rangers were originally given a slot which was intended for another group and this was corrected as soon as possible," they added.
The spokesperson said the council apologised to the club and would work to find a solution.
