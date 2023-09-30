Tooting Bec Lido to get refurbishment of public facilities
- Published
A south-west London lido is set for further works after Wandsworth council approved new refurbishment plans.
The proposals for Tooting Bec Lido include a new entrance, café, sauna, toilets, and separate gender-neutral showers and changing facilities.
The lido remains closed because an existing £4m refurbishment project has overrun.
Essential repair works on the 90-metre pool were delayed after asbestos was found on site.
The lido, which first opened in 1906, is the biggest open-air freshwater pool in the UK.
South London Swimming Club (SLSC) put forward the application, which features a new entrance at the north end of the lido.
The new café will serve people through two kiosk hatches - one facing Tooting Common, and the other facing the pool.
The sauna will be relocated, while stand-alone gender-neutral showers and toilets, and family changing facilities will be built around the pool's edge.
The project proposes the existing café be repurposed as a shelter in summer and a clubroom in winter, with accessible changing facilities and shower blocks at either side.
It also outlines plans for a new reception, toilets, security accommodation and cycle parking, and for the existing entrance, toilets and showers to be demolished.
The club said on its website that works on the lido would be scheduled for a future date, when the council's ongoing project has been completed.
A report submitted with the plans said the existing entrance and changing facilities at the lido are in "poor condition and no longer cater for the evolving needs of lido users" adding: "With ageing infrastructure it's clear that both the quality and number of toilets and showers was insufficient.
"Additionally, there is insufficient provision for less able swimmers who need help in order for them to fully enjoy their swim.
"Furthermore, the wider requirements of families, different genders and religions enjoying the pool together needed to be taken into account."
The report said SLSC would explore funding options.
The council approved the plans after officers ruled it is "compatible with the character and appearance of the surrounding area" and would have "no adverse impact on neighbouring properties".
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk