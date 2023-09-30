London: More ticket gates to be installed at Victoria Station
More ticket gates will be installed at London Victoria station as part of a £30m project to reduce congestion.
Network Rail has demolished shops next to platforms to make way for 37 more gates in a bid to minimise crowding.
As part of the work, 250 tonnes of spoil and 150 tonnes of steel were removed from the station.
Lucy McAuliffe, of Network rail, said: "It's been an immense challenge undertaking this project while the station is still fully operational."
She said: "We've worked hard to minimise the disruption to passengers and we're really grateful to them for their patience while this work is ongoing and we look forward to giving them easier, faster and safer journeys from March next year."
The number of ticket gates is being increased from 88 to 125, with eight accessible wide gates also being installed.
The station recorded almost 37 million entries and exits between April 2021 and March 2022 - the second highest in the country - Network Rail said.
Jason Clarke, area manager for Southeastern, said: "Victoria is extremely busy, and it is great news that this extra space is being added to help passengers move through the station."
Jenny Saunders, of Govia Thameslink, which runs Southern and Gatwick Express, said the new accessible wide gates are "especially welcome" for the station.
