Croydon: Elianne Andam's death 'triggers flashbacks'
Friends of a 15-year-old boy who was murdered in Croydon two years ago say the fatal knifing of Elianne Andam is sparking "flashbacks" about his death.
Zaian Aimable-Lina was stabbed three times, including in the heart, in Ashburton Park in December 2021.
His friends, now 17, told the BBC the death of 15-year-old Elianne on Wednesday had had a big impact on young people in the area.
"It was quite triggering for all of us," Shakira told Radio 4's Today.
"It brought back a lot of memories for us and a lot of pain that we had maybe pushed down."
She added Elianne's death has had a "big effect" on girls in the area and their perception of knife crime.
"It can happen to literally anyone," Shakira said. "Before, in our minds it was secluded to mainly boys."
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be legally named because of his age, has been charged with Elianne's murder and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
Since Zaian's death, a community project has been launched to open a youth centre in the park where he was killed.
The 360 Centre will be run by the Oasis Trust, the charity than runs academy schools across England, including the school where Zaian was a pupil.
'Lives cut short'
Lasini, Zaian's friend, said she hopes the centre will help young people in Croydon.
She said: "If we try hard enough to get all the young people into a youth centre or something that they can do after school, rather than being out on the streets, it could help the community stay a lot safer and more teenagers can go into their adult lives instead of it being cut short."
Shakira added: "I think this is the move in the right direction, if we do this correctly it can have the biggest impact in our community and it can go on for generations."
Reverend Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis Trust, said the project was about engaging young people in Croydon.
"This youth centre, which we're doing in partnership with loads of wonderful grassroots organisations, it becomes a place to go, and it becomes something to be involved in and be proud of," he said.
"There's going to be a mentoring service from there, because every young person needs a friend, somebody to listen to them."
'Symptom of an issue'
"Knife crime is a symptom of an issue," he added. "What you need is early interventions into young people's lives."
"Behind every child that's struggling at school there's a mum or dad that's struggling, and they need our support."
Elianne was stabbed at a bus stop on Wellesley Road on Wednesday morning, as she made her way to school.
The year-11 pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school, in Croydon, had just got off a double-decker bus with a group of friends.
