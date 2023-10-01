Croydon: Community remembers 'amazing' Elianne Andam
- Published
Family, faith leaders, councillors, police and members of the community have gathered to remember the 15-year-old victim of a stabbing in Croydon.
About 350 people met in The Queen's Gardens park on Sunday for a memorial service for Elianne Andam.
The schoolgirl was stabbed to death at a bus stop on 27 September.
The Bishop of Croydon, Dr Rosemarie Mallett described Elianne as an "amazing young person" with a strong faith.
Dr Mallett asked for Elianne not to be remembered as a "statistic of the challenges" which the community faces.
On Friday, a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be legally named because of his age, was charged with Elianne's murder. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
The service, which included speeches and music, also remembered Bradley Hutchins, 20, who was stabbed and killed on 12 September in New Addington, Croydon.
Two men were charged with his murder, also the attempted murder of a 19-year-old man, and possession of pointed and bladed articles.
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk