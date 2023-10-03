London mayor calls for action on zombie knife ban
London's mayor has urged ministers to speed up the introduction of a law to crack down on so-called zombie knives.
The proposals, announced in August, would give officers more powers to seize and destroy such weapons with no practical use.
Sadiq Khan said the home secretary must close loopholes allowing the knives to be purchased online.
The Home Office said it was committed to "addressing the root causes of this violence".
In a letter to Suella Braverman, Mr Khan said legislation should be introduced as soon as parliament returns after the party conferences.
He said while he welcomed the recent consultation and promises of legislation, "this government has a responsibility to go further and faster".
'Violence and intimidation'
Mr Khan also raised concerns about online sales, the definition of zombie knives and an exemption within the proposals that permits machete-style knives for "legitimate use".
"The new measures cover zombie style knives over eight inches, but must have either a serrated edge, more than one hole in the blade, or multiple sharp spikes," he said.
"This is something that can easily be circumnavigated by manufacturers by changing the design."
He added: "The government proposals still allow for machete-style knives that have 'legitimate use', which includes for work or leisure.
"It is highly unlikely, particularly in London, that these weapons could be used for anything other than violence and intimidation."
Mr Khan said the government should work to address the "root causes" of crime in addition to measures on weapons.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "It is already an offence to carry a bladed item over three inches in public without good reason and it is also an offence to threaten them with such a weapon.
"We are also giving the police more powers to seize these dangerous weapons."
The spokesperson said the government had invested in a number of programmes aimed at tackling knife crime, including £170m since 2019 into the development of violence reduction units in the 20 areas worst affected by serious violence.
