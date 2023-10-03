Greenwich: Toddler bitten by dog thought to be bully XL
A 20-month-old child was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog reported to be an American bully XL, the Met Police said.
The force said officers were called to Catherine Grove, Greenwich, south-east London, at 10:10 BST on Monday.
The child's injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.
A 29-year-man from Southwark has been charged with being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.
He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court.
Officers attended the scene along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.
The dog and its owner were later located. The dog has been seized and taken to police kennels, the Met said.
More tests will be required to fully determine the breed of the dog, the force added.
American bully XL dogs are to be banned in the UK by the end of the year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in September.
