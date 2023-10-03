Edmonton boy, 16, fatally stabbed near his home named as Taye Faik
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed near his home in north London has been named by police.
Taye Faik died after being attacked in Kendal Gardens in Edmonton, Enfield, at about 23:27 BST on Sunday.
The Metropolitan Police said it was a "tragic incident in which another young person has lost their life on the streets of London".
The force has launched a murder investigation and said it was "working on a number of lines of inquiry".
Det Ch Insp Joanna Yorke, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are urgently appealing for anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact us.
"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any footage including CCTV or dashcam of the incident or the local vicinity around the time of the attack."
Taye is the 16th teenager killed in violent circumstances in London so far this year, 14 of whom were stabbed.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.