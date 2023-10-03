Brixton stabbing sparks murder investigation
A man has been stabbed to death in south London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, at 16:44 BST.
Officers found a 22-year-old man at the scene with a knife injury.
He died at the scene despite the efforts of police and paramedics, the Met said. The force has launched a murder investigation.
Efforts are being made by police to notify the man's family. No arrests have been made.
