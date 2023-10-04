Ulez: Harrow camera turned off after 927 drivers incorrectly fined
An Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) camera has had to be switched off after it incorrectly snared more than 900 motorists.
The camera at the Old Redding junction towards Common Road in Harrow, north-west London, falls outside the zone.
Transport for London (TfL) has apologised and said drivers of 927 vehicles had been refunded.
It added it had repositioned the camera and checked all boundary cameras were in the correct position.
The transport authority learned of the error after Harrow Council asked it to urgently look at its positioning following multiple reports of drivers who had not driven into the Ulez being mistakenly fined.
In August, the zone was expanded to outer London, meaning motorists in all 32 boroughs are charged £12.50 per day if they drive polluting vehicles.
Harrow Council's leadership called the implementation a "disaster for people".
Speaking at a recent full council meeting, deputy leader Marilyn Ashton criticised the scheme for being "badly implemented".
She said: "We in Harrow have one particular borough, Hertfordshire, which abuts the northern boundary. Most of it is in Stanmore ward, some of it just goes into Harrow Weald, and there are severe difficulties.
"People have been photographed, unfortunately, driving along Old Redding and turning left into Common Road. A lady was telling me she had been fined and she couldn't understand why because she was driving on a non-Ulez road."
A TfL spokesperson said: "We apologise for this error. Unfortunately this camera was incorrectly positioned.
"It was switched off once we were informed of the error and has been repositioned. We have refunded any charges that were wrongly issued."
