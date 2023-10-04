London Euston: HS2 will run into centre of capital, PM confirms
High-speed rail link HS2 will run into London Euston station as initially planned, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed, after announcing the Manchester leg would be axed.
He scrapped the leg between Birmingham and Manchester but said "given how far along construction is", the line from Birmingham to Euston would be finished.
Mr Sunak promised a new development around Euston station.
But he said the HS2 management would no longer run the Euston project.
He claimed it would cost £6.5bn less than under HS2.
The prime minister added: "The management of HS2 will no longer be responsible for the Euston site. There must be some accountability for the mistakes made, for the mismanagement of this project.
"We will instead create a new Euston development zone building thousands of new homes for the next generation of homeowners, new business opportunities and a station that delivers the capacity we need.
"And, in doing so, for the first time in the lifecycle of this project, we will have cut costs. The £6.5bn of savings that Mark [Harper] and I are making will be taken from the Euston site and given to the rest of the country."
It had previously been reported that HS2 trains could terminate at Old Oak Common - a planned transport hub in the suburbs of West London.
