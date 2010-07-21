Image caption Paul Atta is known in the Rusholme and Moss Side areas of the city

Police have named a man they want to speak to after a student was raped and another was attacked in Manchester.

Both attacks took place in the early hours of Monday in student accommodation in Rusholme.

Paul Atta, 40, who is known in the Rusholme and Moss Side areas and is known to use gyms and visit hostels in the city centre, is wanted by police.

Detectives said he also has links to Preston, Lancashire. They want anyone who knows where he is to contact them.

Supt Stuart Barton said: "I'd urge people to have a good look at that photograph and ask yourself if you've seen Paul Atta.

"All we need is one phone call. I can assure anyone who offers information that it will be treated in the strictest confidence.

"I'd also like to appeal to Paul himself. Paul, if you are reading or hearing this, please contact us straight away."

Police said the first attack took place just before 0430 BST when a man went into Hulme Hall on Oxford Place and punched a woman, before stealing cigarettes and leaving.

About an hour later a 19-year-old student was raped in her accommodation on Lower Park Road.

The teenager, who shared the flat with two other students, had been asleep in bed when a man went into her bedroom and raped her at knifepoint.

Police believe the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact them.