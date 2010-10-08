Lorry jump man closes M62 near Rochdale
- 8 October 2010
Part of the M62 has been closed in Greater Manchester after a man died jumping out of the cab of a lorry.
The victim, in his 30s, was a passenger in the vehicle. Police believe the lorry had stopped on a bridge over the motorway when the man got out and jumped off near Rochdale at 0550 BST.
One lane on the westbound carriageway between junction 21 and 22 has been closed.
Police are investigating but they do not believe the death is suspicious.