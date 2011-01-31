A man who confronted a gang of young men over their anti-social behaviour in Manchester city centre was set upon by them and required hospital treatment.

The 23-year-old, who was walking home with his girlfriend along Piccadilly at 0345 GMT on Saturday, saw three men kicking bins over and throwing rubbish.

Police said he asked them why they were doing it and they then punched him to the floor and kicked him in the head.

The men ran off towards the Dale Street and Tarrif Street areas.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and underwent investigative X-rays and scans.

'Mindless attack'

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The men were described as all white and in their early 20s.

The first man was wearing skinny jeans and had tattoos around his neck, one of which may have been a face. He also had piercings, brown hair and was wearing a red checked shirt, a dark coloured T-shirt and light coloured trainers.

The second man was wearing a blue denim shirt, a white T-shirt and dark skinny jeans. The third was wearing skinny jeans.

Det Con Paul Shacklady said: "This man was simply trying to do the right thing when he confronted a group who were acting in a very anti-social manner.

"He was then subjected to a totally unprovoked and mindless attack by this trio, and frankly the injuries could have been a lot worse.

"We have all seen how serious the consequences can be of such violence and it is very important we track those responsible down and bring them to justice.