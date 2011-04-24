A man tried to steal a car with a mother and her three-year-old son inside from a petrol station forecourt in south Manchester.

The man got into a black Mercedes after the driver went into the Shell petrol station on Altrincham Road, Baguley, to pay at about 0045 BST last Monday.

His wife, who was in the back, screamed and got out of the car with their son before her husband came out.

He jumped into the car and after a scuffle the man got out and ran off.

The would-be carjacker had started driving off and police said he managed to get about 20m (65ft) off the forecourt before he gave in and ran across Altrincham Road.

Information 'vital'

Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the attempted robbery to come forward.

The offender is described as white, in his 30s, of normal build and was said to have small eyes and marks on his face and cheeks.

He was wearing a pale grey jumper with the hood pulled up and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Det Con Dave Bigger, of West Didsbury CID, said: "Whether he stole the car or not is immaterial - he put this family through the sort of ordeal no-one should have to go through and we need to find him and put him behind bars.

"I want to appeal to anyone who may have been either on the forecourt or inside the petrol station at this time and saw or heard what happened to come forward.

"Your information could be absolutely vital to us catching this man so we need to hear from you."