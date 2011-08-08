Image caption Three members of one family were killed and three others were injured

Three people killed in a crash in Greater Manchester were all from the same family, police have confirmed.

Khin Thiri Myat Htin, seven, her aunt, Naw Naw Khin, 52, and her grandfather, Than Tutt, 86, from Tameside, died in the crash in Chadderton on Saturday.

The black Cadillac people carrier they were in overturned in Broadgate, near Chadderton police station.

A 76-year-old female relative was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is still receiving treatment.

The 51-year-old driver, who is the dead girl's father, and his sister-in-law, also 51, were treated in hospital but have since been discharged, police said.

Greater Manchester Police has appealed to anyone with any information about the crash, particularly anyone who saw the black Cadillac people carrier in the vicinity, to contact the force.