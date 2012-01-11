Crash on M60 caused 23-mile queue
Traffic queued for up to 23 miles on the M60 in Greater Manchester, due to a crash involving four vehicles.
The accident, not thought to be serious, took place on the anti-clockwise carriageway near junction 13, at Worsley, at about 06:50 GMT.
Traffic queued back as far as junction 20 of the M62, at Rochdale, and junction five of the M61, at Westhoughton.
The Highways Agency said the carriageway reopened by 08:30 GMT.
