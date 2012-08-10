Image caption People have been warned not to approach Dale Cregan

Police have released details of a man they want to speak to after a man was killed at a house in Manchester.

Officers were called to Folkestone Road East, in Clayton, at 10:30 BST after reports of gunshots and found a 46-year-old with fatal injuries.

Ten minutes later, shots were reported two miles away in Luke Road, Droylsden, but no injuries were reported.

Police want to speak to Dale Cregan, 29, from the Droylsden area, in connection with both shootings.

Mr Cregan, who only has one eye, is also wanted in connection with the murder of Mark Short, who was shot in the neck at the Cotton Tree Inn in Droylsden, on 25 May.

Explosions heard

Police believe all three incidents are linked.

Detectives said it was thought explosions took place at the same time as shots were heard at the properties in Folkestone Road East and Luke Road.

At about 19:00 BST on Friday evening, bomb disposal teams were dealing with a car in Failsworth, Greater Manchester, which is believed to be connected to the two earlier incidents.

Police have urged anyone who knows where Mr Cregan is to contact them.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said: "If you see him, do not approach him but call police immediately."

Image caption Specialist firearms officers have been deployed in the area around the house in Clayton

Extra officers have been deployed in Clayton and Droylsden, including armed response officers, to reassure members of the public.

The man who died has not yet been formally identified, and a post-mortem examination to establish how he died is yet to take place.

Assistant Chief Constable Shewan added: "Things have moved on apace since this morning but we still don't know with any certainty what happened or why.

"However our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has been tragically killed.

"We do believe both incidents are linked and are looking at the very real possibility that they are connected to the recent fatal shooting of a young man at a pub in Droylsden.

"We believe the answers to what happened lie in the community and would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward.

"We have issued a picture of Dale Cregan and I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to come forward. If you see him, do not approach him but call police immediately."