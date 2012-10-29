Manchester man remanded over 15-year-old boy's rape
- Published
A man charged with the rape of a 15-year-old boy in Manchester has been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates.
Domenyk James Lattlay-Fottfoy, 48, of Bloom Street is accused of four counts of rape and false imprisonment.
Mr Lattlay-Fottfoy, who recently changed his surname from Noonan, was charged following an incident at a Bloom Street flat on Wednesday.
He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 12 November.
Two other men, aged 21 and 36, who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.