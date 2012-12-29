Image caption Daniel Warburton also went missing during the trip and has not yet been located

One of two patients at a hospital's secure mental health unit who went missing while on a day trip has been found safe and well.

David Cronin, 53, is a resident at Birch Hill Hospital in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

He was on a trip to Gordon Riggs Garden Centre on Friday when he went missing, but police said he was later found.

Daniel Warburton, 28, also went missing during the trip and has not yet been located.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and grey tracksuit with white trainers.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach him and to contact them with any information.