Fire in derelict building on Oldham Street, Manchester
- Published
Pubs, restaurants and flats have been evacuated in Manchester city centre as about 50 firefighters try to contain a fire in a four-storey building.
The blaze started on the ground floor at the old Dobbins store which is now derelict on Oldham Street, Northern Quarter, some time before 18:00 BST.
The fire service said about 100 people have had to leave nearby buildings as there is a risk of it collapsing.
No-one is believed to have been hurt in the blaze.
Manchester Fire and Rescue Service borough manager Andy Heywood said it was making "good progress" in tackling the blaze.
He said: "There was collapse in the building so we've not been able to commit firefighters inside.
"The main focus of our work has been protecting the neighbouring buildings."
Mr Heywood said: "It's a relatively high building with the potential for collapse and spread, but we're making really good progress in containing it."
Residents are being told to go to Marshall Street car park where alternative overnight accommodation will be allocated by Manchester City Council officials.
People are being asked to avoid the area and nearby residents are advised to keep their doors and windows shut.
Road closures are currently in place on Spear Street and adjoining roads between the A665 Great Ancoats Street and Warwick Street and police said traffic disruption is expected to last several hours.