Boy, 17, held after man stabbed in face and chest in Bolton
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a man was stabbed in the face and chest in Greater Manchester.
The 21-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after being found at an address on Barsham Drive in Bolton at about 03:30 BST.
A police spokesman said he was in a "serious" condition.
The boy was stopped by police near to where the man was found and remains in custody for questioning.
