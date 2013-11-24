Assault charge after teenager attacked in Salford
A 27-year-old man been charged with assault after a teenager was critically injured outside a pub in Salford.
The 19-year-old victim is in hospital following the assault in Partington Lane, at about 02:25 GMT on Saturday.
Matthew Carroll, of East Lancashire Road, Swinton, has been remanded to appear before magistrates in Manchester on Monday, police said.
A 31-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed pending further inquiries.
