Man, 50, in court over attempted murder of woman in Bolton
- Published
A 50-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman in Bolton was stabbed.
William Berry, of Masefield Road, Little Lever, appeared before Manchester City Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He was remanded on conditional bail to Bolton Crown Court on 31 January.
Police were called at 14:40 BST on 15 October 2013, to reports that a woman had been stabbed in Lucas Road, Farnworth.
A 52-year-old woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds.
