Salford stab death victim Rebecca Ayres 'doting' mother
- Published
A woman found dead at a house in Salford was a "doting" mother to her three-year-old son and had a "smile that would light up any room", her family has said.
Rebecca Ayres, 24, who was known as Becks, was found at an address on Holt Street, Eccles, on Thursday morning.
Post-mortem examination tests found she died from multiple stab wounds.
A 25-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody for questioning.
In a tribute, Ms Ayres' family said: "Becks was our hard working, ambitious and fun loving princess who lived life to the full.
"She had a smile that would light up any room, and the hearts of every one she came into contact with.
"She was a doting mum to her three-year-old son who was her life."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.