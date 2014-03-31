Manchester Airport opium smuggling guilty plea
- Published
An Iranian man has pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle almost 10kg (22lbs) of opium through Manchester Airport.
Amir Rahnama, 43, of no fixed abode, was arrested on 8 March after Border Force officers searched baggage which arrived on a flight from Dubai.
A sniffer dog found 9.85kg of the Class A drug hidden inside jars of hair product, the Border Force said.
Rahnama was remanded in custody by Manchester Crown Court and will be sentenced on 14 April.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.