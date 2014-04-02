One-eyed horse rescued from River Irwell in Bolton
A one-eyed horse has been rescued from a river in Greater Manchester by firefighters.
Ruby, the 21-year-old mare, stumbled into the River Irwell near Bolton, while out with her rider on Tuesday morning.
Accompanied by a vet, 10 firefighters from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spent an hour hauling the animal to safety using a harness.
After a brief rest Ruby trotted back to the stables to be given the all-clear.
