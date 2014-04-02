BBC News

One-eyed horse rescued from River Irwell in Bolton

Published
Image source, GMFRS
Image caption,
Ten firefighters pulled the horse to safety

A one-eyed horse has been rescued from a river in Greater Manchester by firefighters.

Ruby, the 21-year-old mare, stumbled into the River Irwell near Bolton, while out with her rider on Tuesday morning.

Accompanied by a vet, 10 firefighters from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spent an hour hauling the animal to safety using a harness.

After a brief rest Ruby trotted back to the stables to be given the all-clear.

Image source, GMFRS
Image caption,
Ruby has now been given the all-clear

Related Topics