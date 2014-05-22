Wigan hospital not to blame for baby death
A hospital has been absolved of any blame after a baby was born with brain damage in a "horrific" delivery.
Luke Weaving-Shorrocks suffered the injuries after becoming stuck during birth at Wigan's Royal Albert Edward Infirmary on 17 May 2011.
An inquest at Bolton Coroners Court heard the baby was delivered by caesarean section but died of a cardiac arrest in August that year.
Solicitors for the family say they are now considering legal action.
The court was told how Luke's head had become stuck in his mother Victoria Weaving-Shorrocks' pelvis during labour, and two attempts to deliver Luke by suction failed.
He was eventually delivered by a caesarean section, but suffered multiple fractures and brain damage.
'Prompt treatment'
The baby was treated at Hope Hospital for three weeks then returned to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary for another two weeks before being discharged.
He died on 14 August 2011 after going into cardiac arrest, despite the efforts of his father and paramedics, who managed to resuscitate him at first.
Recording a narrative verdict, coroner Kevin McLaughlin said: "Prompt treatment was provided by his father, paramedics and paediatric clinicians after his arrival at hospital.
"This initially succeeded in resuscitating him, but Luke later suffered further cardiac arrests and died in the arms of his parents."
Mrs Weaving-Shorrocks, 33, from Wigan, had earlier told the court how the "absolute joy" of having her first baby turned into a "horrific ordeal".
A statement from Linder Myers Solicitors, representing the family, said if the warning signs had been spotted earlier, he "would have been born healthy". They will be pursuing a claim of medical negligence against the Trust.
A statement from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust extended "sincere sympathies" to the family.