Adam Uyiekpen killed when car hits Harpurhey bus stop
One man died and a second was hurt when a car hit a bus stop in Manchester.
Adam Uyiekpen, 32, was killed by a falling pole from the bus stop in Moston Lane, Harpurhey, on Saturday after a car mounted the pavement.
Tracy Carrington has appeared before magistrates charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of assaulting a police officer.
The 51-year-old, of Harpurhey, was remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on 18 August.
Ms Carrington, of Routledge Walk, also appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court charged with driving while disqualified.
Mr Uyiekpen's family paid tribute and described him as a "very loving, kind and popular person who loved all people and would help and take care of anyone".
Police said the injuries of the second man, a 38-year-old, were not thought to be life threatening.