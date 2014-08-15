Man jailed for stealing signed Manchester United shirts
- Published
A man who worked at Manchester United has been jailed for nine months for stealing signed football shirts and memorabilia from the football club.
Security guard Geoffrey Brophy, 50, was accused of theft by abuse of position and burglary between 2006 and 2014.
At Manchester Crown Court, Brophy, of Duchy Street, Salford, admitted stealing merchandise worth thousands of pounds.
A club statement said he had never been directly employed by Manchester United.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.