Man's body found in burning skip in Manchester
- Published
A body found burning in a skip on a main road into Manchester city centre has been identified by police.
The man, who was aged in his 40s, was found in the skip wagon in the car park adjacent to the Apollo Theatre on the A57 Hyde Road in Ardwick, at about 05:30 BST.
Police said his family has been informed although he has yet to be formally identified.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place.
