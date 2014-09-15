Manchester 'one punch' death: CCTV pictures of suspects released
- Published
CCTV images of men wanted in connection with the death of a man after a "single punch" on a night out in Manchester have been released by police.
Police said Michael Carter, 49, from Salford, got into a row about football with two men on King Street West at about 03:10 BST on 31 August.
He was punched and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement, said police. He died on 10 September.
The images show the two suspects outside Revolution Bar, Southgate.
The pictures were taken at about 1.50 BST on 31 August, before the incident.
'Argument over football'
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Carter, who had four children, died from a head injury.
Det Ch Insp Richard Eales said: "It appears he was punched once in the face during, or after, an argument over football.
"We believe that two men came across Michael and his friend in the minutes before the incident and had football-related banter."
He added: "We know that Michael received a blow to the head outside the Cotswold Outdoor store on the corner of Deansgate and South King Street."
Police said one of the men was white, 6ft (1.8m) tall and of slim build while a second man was possibly Asian/mixed race, 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall and of medium build with black hair.
They said the suspects ran off towards Bridge Street after the incident.
A third man, not involved in the incident that led to Mr Carter's death, was with both men outside the Revolution Bar.
He was described as black with short dark hair.
Det Ch Insp Eales asked for anyone who recognised the men, including anyone working for a taxi firm that may have picked them up, to contact police or Crimestoppers.