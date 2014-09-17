Teens sentenced for Manchester Jewish graveyard damage
Two teenagers who vandalised gravestones at a Jewish cemetery have been banned from entering any cemetery in Greater Manchester without an adult.
The 13-year-old boys, who cannot be named because of their age, knocked over headstones at the cemetery in Higher Blackley in June.
The pair both pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Manchester and Salford Youth Court.
They were also ordered to pay £500 each in compensation.
The prosecution accepted the boys were not responsible for anti-Semitic graffiti that had appeared on some headstones five days before their own incident.
