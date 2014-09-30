Irlam head teacher suspended over 'financial irregularities'
A head teacher has been suspended after police received reports of "financial irregularities" at a Salford primary school.
Valerie Rutty has been temporarily replaced while the investigation at Irlam Primary School takes place.
Salford Council said her removal was a "neutral act and should not imply guilt".
Greater Manchester Police said officers were working with the council to "clarify the situation".
Parents of schoolchildren were informed of Mrs Rutty's suspension by letter.
The school will be led by deputy head teacher Elaine Darwin during Mrs Rutty's absence.
