Manchester

Piccadilly Gardens 'homophobic assault': man and woman arrested

  • 3 December 2014
Piccadilly Gardens Image copyright Stephen McKay
Image caption Police said Piccadilly Gardens was a "busy place" at the time of the attack and appealed for witnesses

Two people have been arrested after a man was beaten unconscious in what police describe as a "homophobically aggravated assault" in Manchester.

Jean Claude Manseau, 25, was punched and kicked when he got off a tram at Piccadilly Gardens early on 1 November.

A 20-year-old woman and a man, 29, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and remain in police custody for questioning.

Officers still want any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

