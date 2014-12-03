Piccadilly Gardens 'homophobic assault': man and woman arrested
Two people have been arrested after a man was beaten unconscious in what police describe as a "homophobically aggravated assault" in Manchester.
Jean Claude Manseau, 25, was punched and kicked when he got off a tram at Piccadilly Gardens early on 1 November.
A 20-year-old woman and a man, 29, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and remain in police custody for questioning.
Officers still want any witnesses to the incident to contact them.