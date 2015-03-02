Man charged after driver dragged along M602 in Salford
A 43-year-old man has been charged with wounding after a van driver was dragged along a motorway while trying to stop his vehicle being stolen.
The 28-year-old victim pulled over to help a lorry driver on the M602, near Salford, Greater Manchester at about 08:30 GMT on Sunday.
He suffered a fractured skull.
Michael Keary, of Barlow Lane North, Reddish, will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Mr Keary has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of failing to stop after a collision and failing to provide a breath specimen.
