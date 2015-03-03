Man in court after van driver dragged along M602 in Salford
A man has appeared in court accused of wounding a van driver who was dragged along a motorway as he tried to stop his vehicle being stolen.
The 28-year-old victim suffered a fractured skull after pulling over to help a lorry driver on the M602 near Salford, Greater Manchester on Sunday.
Michael Keary, 43, from Reddish, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates charged with wounding.
He was remanded until his next hearing on 17 March at Manchester Crown Court.
Mr Keary, of Barlow Lane North, is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of failing to stop after a collision and failing to provide a breath specimen.
