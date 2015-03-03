Man arrested after Bolton elderly couple's house fire

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after an elderly couple's home was set on fire as they slept.

The couple, in their 80s, were woken by a smoke alarm at their Eldon Street home in Bolton, Greater Manchester at about 03:55 GMT on Monday.

They found smoke in the living room and were helped by neighbours after banging on an interior wall. The pair were treated for smoke inhalation.

The arrested man has been bailed.

The couple are now being cared for by family members, police said.