Fracking activist gets review of PC prosecution refusal
- Published
An anti-fracking activist has been granted a judicial review against a judge's refusal to prosecute two police officers for obstruction.
Mike Davies alleged two police officers aided and abetted the obstruction of the highway during an anti-fracking protest in Salford.
A district judge at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court refused to issue summonses against the PCs.
But a High Court judge in Leeds has quashed the refusal.
Mr Davies claimed the officers would not move a lorry belonging to an energy company that was blocking a footpath during protests last year over test drilling for shale gas at Barton Moss.
Sir Brian Leveson, the President of the Queens Bench Division, and Mr Justice Walker ruled the application for summonses must be heard afresh.
Mr Davies, of the organisation Green Socialist, said he was relieved the High Court had not allowed a "dangerous decision, with wide implications", to stand.
Greater Manchester Police has yet to comment.