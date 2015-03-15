Manchester marks St Patrick's Day with parade
More than 100,000 people lined the streets in Manchester for the city's 25th annual St Patrick's Day parade.
The celebrations began with a Roman Catholic Mass in Gaelic at the Irish World Heritage Centre, Cheetham Hill, where the parade left at 11:30 GMT.
It ended at Albert Square in the city centre two hours later.
The parade was one of the highlights of the city's two-week Irish Festival which began on 6 March and ends on Friday.
It included hundreds of floats, carnival costumes and marching bands all celebrating the city's Irish community and heritage.
